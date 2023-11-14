Pedestrian killed on Highway 101 in San Francisco after being struck by multiple cars
A pedestrian was killed Tuesday evening on U.S. Highway 101 South in San Francisco, California Highway Patrol said.
CHP is still investigating, but around 7 p.m., a person was struck on the highway north of the Grand Avenue offramp by more than one vehicle and was killed.
The pedestrian is described as a Hispanic man, possibly between the ages of 30 and 40, and may have been a transient.
Most lanes of 101 South were closed following the deadly crash.
Highway patrol will release more information as it becomes available.
