Pedestrian killed on Highway 101 in San Francisco after being struck by multiple cars

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday evening on U.S. Highway 101 South in San Francisco, California Highway Patrol said.  

CHP is still investigating, but around 7 p.m., a person was struck on the highway north of the Grand Avenue offramp by more than one vehicle and was killed. 

The pedestrian is described as a Hispanic man, possibly between the ages of 30 and 40, and may have been a transient.

Most lanes of 101 South were closed following the deadly crash. 

Highway patrol will release more information as it becomes available.  

First published on November 14, 2023 / 10:21 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

