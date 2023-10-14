Pedestrian killed in crash on Interstate 280 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a collision on Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco on early Saturday morning.

The CHP said a pedestrian was involved in the crash, which occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the highway's northbound lanes near the Alemany Boulevard East onramp.

The pedestrian was riding a bicycle before the collision, according to the CHP.

Northbound lanes of I-280 north of Monterey Boulevard were blocked due to the crash.

There were no further details about the collision immediately available.