Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Pedestrian killed in collision on I-580 in Richmond early Thursday

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A pedestrian was killed after getting struck by a car early Thursday morning on Interstate Highway 580 in Richmond, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At approximately 1:25 a.m., CHP officers learned about a pedestrian-involved collision on westbound I-580 near the Harbour Way off-ramp. 

Due to the crash, the highway's westbound lanes were closed for at least two hours before they were reopened fully.

There was no further information about the case immediately available.

First published on May 23, 2024 / 6:22 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.