Pedestrian killed in collision on I-580 in Richmond early Thursday

A pedestrian was killed after getting struck by a car early Thursday morning on Interstate Highway 580 in Richmond, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At approximately 1:25 a.m., CHP officers learned about a pedestrian-involved collision on westbound I-580 near the Harbour Way off-ramp.

Due to the crash, the highway's westbound lanes were closed for at least two hours before they were reopened fully.

There was no further information about the case immediately available.