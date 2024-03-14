Pedestrian killed in collision on Highway 280 in Daly City

A pedestrian was killed in a vehicle collision early Thursday morning on Interstate Highway 280 in Daly City, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 4:25 a.m., its patrol officers were alerted to a report of a crash on the northbound lanes of I-280 near the John Daly Boulevard on-ramp in Daly City.

At 4:28 a.m., officers found a pedestrian lying down on the road in front of a vehicle. Three lanes south of John Daly Boulevard were also blocked due to the collision, the CHP said.

Around 4:55 a.m., the coroner from San Mateo County was called, according to the CHP.

There were no further details about the pedestrian or the driver of the involved vehicle.