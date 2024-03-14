Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed in collision on Highway 280 in Daly City

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A pedestrian was killed in a vehicle collision early Thursday morning on Interstate Highway 280 in Daly City, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 4:25 a.m., its patrol officers were alerted to a report of a crash on the northbound lanes of I-280 near the John Daly Boulevard on-ramp in Daly City.

At 4:28 a.m., officers found a pedestrian lying down on the road in front of a vehicle. Three lanes south of John Daly Boulevard were also blocked due to the collision, the CHP said.

Around 4:55 a.m., the coroner from San Mateo County was called, according to the CHP.

There were no further details about the pedestrian or the driver of the involved vehicle.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 8:31 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

