South Bay News

Pedestrian in South San Jose killed in early morning crash

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A pedestrian died after a vehicle collision at the intersection of Capitol Expressway and Copperfield Drive in San Jose, police said early Sunday morning.

The person was pronounced dead at the hospital, San Jose Police said.

Officers continue to investigate the incident, which is the 44th fatal collision in the city this year and the 25th pedestrian death, police said.

Police advised the public to still avoid the area.

First published on November 26, 2023 / 12:04 PM PST

