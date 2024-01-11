Pedestrian in critical condition after collision in San Jose; Quimby Road closed

Police are at the scene of a major injury collision on Quimby Road in San Jose's Centerwood neighborhood Thursday morning after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured, authorities said.

A social media post by the San Jose Police Public Information Officer said that the collision happened at around 6:43 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Quimby Road and S. White Road. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) January 11, 2024

At the time of the post almost four hours later, police said units were still at the scene on Quimby Road, which is currently closed in both directions from Lovewood Way to S. White Road.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes. Police did not identify the victim or provide any details on the circumstances of the collision.