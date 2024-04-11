Pedestrian hit by car in San Jose's Little Saigon neighborhood

A vehicle collision severely injured a pedestrian and partially closed a road in San Jose's Little Saigon neighborhood early Thursday morning, police said.

The San Jose Police Department said on social media that the crash occurred around 5:20 a.m. in the area of Story Road and Roberts Avenue.

The woman pedestrian was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police told KPIX.

Due to the collision, eastbound Story Road from Roberts Avenue to Lucretia Avenue was blocked off and closure was expected to be delayed for an extended amount of time, police said.

Motorists were advised to use alternate routes while police investigated the crash.