Pedestrian hit by car at San Francisco bus shelter

A car hit a pedestrian at a bus shelter in San Francisco's Richmond District Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened at about 4:50 p.m. at Fulton Street and Park Presidio Boulevard. San Francisco police said officers arrived to find the pedestrian, an adult male, on the ground in front of the bus shelter.

The vehicle, an older model Nissan Leaf, had also partially jumped the curb and knocked down a road sign.

First responders at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Fulton Street at Park Presidio Boulevard in San Francisco, March 24, 2024 Jen Nossokoff

Police said officers provided first aid to the injured adult male pedestrian and medics arrived to take him to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening injuries.

The man driving the Nissan was cited for multiple moving vehicle violations.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.