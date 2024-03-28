Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle while walking on Highway 101 in San Jose

A man was killed after getting hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP San Jose spokesperson Officer Ross Lee said that around 3:40 a.m., patrol officers learned that a car, a Chrysler 300, struck a pedestrian walking on the highway's northbound lanes near Oakland Road.

Upon arrival in the area, CHP officers found a male adult lying on the highway while unresponsive. He was pronounced dead shortly after 4 a.m.

Due to the collision, lanes were shut down temporarily. They have been reopened since.

According to Lee, CHP officers are in contact with the driver of the involved vehicle. He added they will also look into why the pedestrian was walking on the highway.