Pedestrian on Highway 101 survives being struck by vehicle in Redwood City

A pedestrian received major injuries after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 101 in Redwood City Monday night, California Highway Patrol said.

Around 7:25 p.m., a person ran from the right shoulder across all lanes of northbound Highway 101 near the Maple Street overcrossing, according to CHP.

A car was in the second lane and braked in an attempt to swerve to the right to avoid the person, but wasn't able to fully change lanes because another car was in its way. The car hit the pedestrian with the front left of the vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with major injuries and their current condition was not known, according to CHP.