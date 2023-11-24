Pedestrian fatally stuck by train in Redwood City, Caltrain confirms

A pedestrian was killed by a southbound commuter passenger train at Brewster Avenue, north of the Redwood City station, on Friday afternoon, a Caltrain spokeswoman said.

The person was struck about 2:55 p.m. by Train 644, Tasha Bartholomew said in a statement. The train was carrying 149 passengers and there were no reports of injuries, she said.

Trains began bypassing the scene on the northbound tracks about 3:30 p.m. at restricted speeds of 15 mph, she said.

Train 248 arrived about 3:46 p.m. to carry the remaining passengers from Train 644.

Transit police, which patrol the Caltrain corridor, are investigating the death. The final cause of death and identification of the victim will be determined by the San Mateo County Coroner's Office.

The death was Caltrain's 13th fatality of the year, the railroad said.