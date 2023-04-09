Watch CBS News
Pedestrian fatally struck on I-380 in San Bruno early Sunday

SAN BRUNO – A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate Highway 380 in San Bruno early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported shortly before 3:15 a.m. on eastbound Highway 380 near the El Camino Real off-ramp.

All eastbound lanes of the highway, which connects between U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate Highway 280, remained blocked early Sunday and traffic was being diverted off at El Camino Real.

More details about the collision were not immediately available.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 7:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

