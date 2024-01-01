Pedestrian fatally struck by driver doing doughnuts in Oakland intersection

OAKLAND -- A pedestrian died after being struck by a driver who was doing doughnuts in Oakland early Monday morning.

The victim was on the sidewalk at the intersection of International Boulevard and 42nd Avenue, in the 4200 block of International Boulevard, when the vehicle jumped the curb at about 12:45 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and later died there.

The driver fled the scene after the collision and was not immediately located, according to Oakland Police Department.

The incident is under investigation by the Oakland police department. Anyone with information can contact the department's traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.