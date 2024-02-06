Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in San Pablo

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in San Pablo early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded at 3:07 a.m. to a collision reported in the area of San Pablo and Broadway avenues and arrived to find a man who succumbed to his injuries at the scene, San Pablo police said.

A man driving the vehicle stayed at the scene along with a woman who was a passenger in the car. Neither occupant of the vehicle was injured and investigators do not suspect impairment was a factor in the collision.

The name of the man who died is not yet being released. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Pablo police at (510) 215-3150.