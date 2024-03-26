Pedestrian fatally struck by truck in Santa Rosa's Cherry Road neighborhood

Authorities in Santa Rosa are investigating a fatal accident Tuesday morning that left a pedestrian dead in the town's Cherry Road historic district.

Police initially issued an alert shortly before 7 a.m. on social media saying westbound College Ave. was temporarily closed at Orchard St.

College Ave. was still closed over three hours later. Santa Rosa police did not provide much information in regards to the deadly incident, but confirmed at around 2:30 p.m. that officers were investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian.

SRPD Investigates Fatal Vehicle vs Pedestrian Collision pic.twitter.com/6ffLeDAsTH — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) March 26, 2024

Police shared a photo with the post that showed a silver Chevrolet truck with front-end damage. Crime scene tape was visible cordoning off the road behind the truck. No additional details regarding the circumstances surrounding the vehicle vs. pedestrian collision or identifying the victin were released by police.