Pedestrian dies of injuries after being hit by car in Mountain View

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- A pedestrian who was struck by a car last week in Mountain View has died, according to an announcement Tuesday from police.

The victim, a woman in her late 50s, was struck on Feb. 9 around 6 a.m. on El Camino Real between Clark and Escuela avenues.

Police said he driver in the collision left the scene before first responders arrived and has not been located, despite an extensive search.

The car is described as a 2013-2015 silver Nissan Altima with passenger side damage. It was seen turning from Clark Avenue onto El Camino Real immediately before the collision. There is no description of the driver.

Anyone who may have information or possible footage of the car involved in the collision is urged to contact Officer Greg Ienni at greg.ienni@mountainview.gov. 

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

