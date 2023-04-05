Pedestrian dies in Wednesday morning El Camino Real hit-and-run

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- A pedestrian walking across El Camino Real in South San Francisco early Wednesday morning was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, police said.

Officers were dispatched at around 1 a.m. to the 1500 block of El Camino Real to investigate reports of a collison.

Upon arrival, they found the victim down in the roadway. The victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced died at the scene. The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Officers said the victim was struck by an unknown vehicle while attempting to walk across the southbound lanes of traffic. After the collision, the driver fled the scene. No other information about the suspect or the vehicle has been released.

The collision remains under active investigation. The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have additional information is asked to call Motor Officer John Paulo at 650-877-890