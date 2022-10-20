Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hayward

HAYWARD (CBS SF/BCN) – A 35-year-old man died after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in Hayward, police said.

The collision was reported about 6:16 a.m. near the intersection of Hesperian Boulevard and Turner Court.

The pedestrian, whose name was not released, died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and cooperated with police.

The death is Hayward's ninth fatal collision this year.

Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to call Acting Sergeant Mike Matthews at (510) 293-7169.