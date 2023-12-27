Pedestrian critically injured in Santa Rosa vehicle collision

A vehicle collision in Santa Rosa left a pedestrian critically injured Tuesday night, according to police.

Around 11:10 p.m., officers and medical personnel responded to a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and Dutton Avenue.

According to Santa Rosa police, they learned that a silver BMW vehicle hit a pedestrian, who went unconscious while lying on the road.

Officers found the pedestrian on the northbound lane of Dutton Avenue, just north of the intersection with Sebastopol Road, with a silver BMW sedan on the side of the road with major front-end damage. The driver of the car was still on scene, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

Investigators said there was no indication that the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The speed of the car was likely not a factor, and it was unclear if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk, said police, who added the BMW appeared to have the right of way with a green light at the time of the collision.

Santa Rosa police did not release the names of the driver and the pedestrian, who remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.