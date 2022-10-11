Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Vehicle hits pedestrians in Saratoga; 1 killed, 1 injured

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 07:24

SARATOGA -- A pedestrian was killed and another injured Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Saratoga, authorities said.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department said the crash happened on the 15100 block of Montalvo Road near the Hill Road intersection in South Saratoga.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 11:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.