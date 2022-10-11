Vehicle hits pedestrians in Saratoga; 1 killed, 1 injured
SARATOGA -- A pedestrian was killed and another injured Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Saratoga, authorities said.
The Santa Clara County Fire Department said the crash happened on the 15100 block of Montalvo Road near the Hill Road intersection in South Saratoga.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
