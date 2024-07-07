Pay Fire flames dance dangerously close to homes in El Dorado County during summer scorcher

Pay Fire burns up to homes near Placerville, evacuees thankful for firefighters Pay Fire burns up to homes near Placerville, evacuees thankful for firefighters 02:36

EL DORADO COUNTY - The Pay Fire in El Dorado County that broke out Saturday afternoon got dangerously close to multiple neighborhoods, but firefighters were able to stop it from destroying any homes.

As of Sunday morning, forward progress on the fire had stopped with 77 acres scorched and 25% cotainment.

"It was like something out of a movie," said Zak Geisreiter who was evacuated. "It was like a war zone almost."

Geisreiter was met Saturday with pink retardant and smoke-filled air when he raced from work to his friend's home on Duden Drive.

"I just grabbed my bags, her and her leash and walked my way back down," said Geisreiter.

Geisreiter brought his friend's dog, Skittles, to safety as the Pay Fire threatened the home she had been in.

"I can't believe how close it was," said Geisreiter.

The only damage done by the flames to the home was a hole in a side wall plus a burn-scarred backyard. Hot spots continued to smolder nearby on Sunday.

"It's pure luck. That's all fires are," said Geisreiter. "It's pure luck and obviously the work of the firefighters."

Chief Jacob Poganski with the El Dorado County Fire Protection Service said the flames that broke out near Placerville Airport were running rapidly on a slope in brushy and tree-covered terrain as triple-digit heat beat down on first responders.

"It creates additional strain for our firefighters," said Poganski.

Poganski said they train to work in these summer scorchers plus add extra staff with pre-positioned crews across the community, working with neighboring agencies.

"The fires that we have seen so far have tended to be more intense than what we had experienced the same time last year," said Poganski.

No homes were destroyed, but the flames were too close for comfort for the mountain community.

"It's kind of just the price of living up in such a beautiful area is it is so dry," said Geisreiter. "Things just light up like nothing."

Some evacuees were without power for hours, but many who live in the area have generators.

Firefighters will continue to be tackling hot spots until they reach full containment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.