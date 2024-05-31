Paul Pelosi testifies in state trial of David DePape

SAN FRANCISCO -- Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, on Friday testified about confronting David DePape in Pelosi's San Francisco home before being attacked with a hammer in DePape's state trial for attempted murder.

It's a separate case from the federal trial after DePape was sentenced earlier this week.

Accompanied by his daughter Christine Pelosi, 84-year-old Paul Pelosi walked into court to testify against the man who bludgeoned him with a hammer, striking his skull, leaving the former House Speaker's husband in a pool of blood.

Pelosi recounted how he called 911 shortly before the attack, saying he was "scared" as DePape stood just feet away armed with a hammer.

The defense argued during opening statements Wednesday that DePape never intended to kill Paul Pelosi.

Pelosi testified saying that, in the early morning hours of October 28, 2022, DePape muttered "It's all over for me." moments before police arrived at the Pelosi home in the San Francisco Pacific Heights neighborhood.

Pelosi told the court he still has problems with dizziness and balance, that he did not experience prior to the attack.

He testified doctors who treated him told him he was close to being a "fatality" after suffering skull fractures.

State prosecutors have charged DePape with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

DePape was found guilty last November of attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting a federal official's family member.

DePape says he was in a dark place at the time but would never do "anything violent" like that ever again.

DePape apologized in federal court this week after being sentenced to 30 years in prison.

If convicted in the state trial, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.