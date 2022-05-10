Passionate Warriors fan triggers social media frenzy for calming attempt of Draymond Green

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Collectively, Golden State Warriors fans hold their breath when star forward Draymond Green engages a referee in an animated discussion over a call.

For most, their virtual pleas for calm come in their living rooms or deep within the confines of Chase Center. But on Monday night, a Warriors fan sitting at courtside couldn't refrain herself. She was captured on TNT's cameras waving her arms and mouthing "It's Okay" as Green and a referee stood in discussion a few feet away.

By Monday morning, the fan -- dubbed 'Wine Mom' because she was holding an beverage in her hand -- had gone viral on social media.

This fan wanted to prevent Draymond from getting T'd up 😂 pic.twitter.com/OxeSA4WVsL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 10, 2022

Fans appreciated her efforts as the game was in the balance until the Steph Curry converted eight free throws in the final 45 seconds and Green blocked a three-point shot by Jaren Jackson Jr. Golden State won 101-98 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 NBA Western Conference semifinals.

In response to the post, KD Reyes wrote: "Moms in the middle of a call when their kids fight in the playground."

Johnny Utah posted the fan was "Channeling Sandra Bullock."

Hoboshow was suffering from afar -- "I was screaming the same thing at the tv"

"Good job Draymom!" -- Brian posted.

If anyone needs a motherly hug from Warriors fans during the Golden State-Memphis series, it's Green. In the Warriors opening game win he was ejected in the first half after a hard swiped down foul on Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke.

In the first quarter of Game 2, he took an elbow to his eye, requiring stitches and was fined $25,000 for an obscene gesture to Grizzlies fans as they cheered his exit to get treatment in the locker room. Then a Memphis TV weatherman targeted him with a racist tweet after Game 3.

Just hours before Monday night's Game 4, Green learned his close friend and MSU teammate Adreian Payne had been fatally shoot in Orlando. It left him deeply shaken and emotional.

He handwrote "RIP AP" and "Long Live 5" on his shoes and made a short appearance before reporters saying:

"I am going to go home and sit on my podcast and talk because I can pause that and cry if I need to cry," he said. "I don't like to cry in front of people, Green said. "What I will say is, Hazel and I are going to donate $100,000 to a fund in Adreian's name. I call on my Spartan family, coach Izzo, Magic (Johnson), Jaren Jackson, Miles Bridges, all of my Spartan family, let's do something in honor of Adrien."

Which led L McD to post: "Yo @Money23Green - she was channeling all #DubNation moms. We're thinking of you tonight, so sorry for your loss."