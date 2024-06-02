Parts of the Bay Area to have heat advisory as temps near 100 degrees this week

Part of the Bay Area will have a heat advisory in effect this week as a high-pressure system moves into the region from the Pacific.

The National Weather Service said the inland parts of the North Bay and East Bay will see a significant warm-up starting Tuesday. The advisory will go into effect Tuesday at 8 a.m. and be over at midnight Thursday.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the 90s and approach 100 degrees. The late evening and overnight temps will provide a break in the heat; the NWS expects temps to drop to between 60 and 70 degrees.

The South Bay will also have a heat advisory, but it won't be in effect until Wednesday 8 a.m., according to the NWS. It will end by Thursday night.

A high pressure system over the Pacific reaches our forecast area, strengthens this week, noticeably starting Tuesday w/ highs 90s to near 100 degrees inland North Bay and East Bay. Wednesday highs 90s to lower 100s extending south across inland areas. Heat Advisory issued. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/vmNpXt91kz — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 2, 2024

Similar temps are expected in the South Bay. However, further inland there could be temps of 100 to 103 degrees, the NWS said. Nights will see temperatures drop to the 60s.

The coastal regions are not expected to see high temperatures. The NWS expects temps in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Residents are advised to take precautions as the hot temperatures could cause heat illness.