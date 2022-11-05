Partial remains of Alexis Gabe found in Amador County
PLYMOUTH -- The partial remains of a woman from Oakley who went missing in January have been found in Amador County, according to the county sheriff.
Alexis Gabe, 24, vanished in January and her body was never found. She was last seen at the home of her boyfriend in Antioch on Jan. 26. Her car was found days later in Oakley on Trenton St. and Carrington Dr. in a cul-de-sac off Oakley Road. The car was unlocked with the keys inside.
Police believe Gabe was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Marshal Jones. He was killed on June 1 in a confrontation with police in a Seattle suburb.
Oakley police chief Paul Beard said the search for Gabe was the biggest case in the department's history. He said he had reassigned personnel to the investigation and had received assistance from numerous agencies, especially from the Antioch police department.
In July, Gabe's family obtained handwritten directions penned by Jones that pointed investigators toward an area around Pioneer in Amador County. Search crews used cadaver dogs to scour the area, even checking the septic tanks of nearby homes and businesses.
Police at that time confirmed that Jones had been in the area. While he used the handwritten directions and had his phone turned off, investigators say the suspect got lost and had to turn his phone on to get back on track. That's when they were able to pinpoint his location.
FULL STATEMENT FROM AMADOR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip through the Amador County Secret Witness Program. The anonymous tip stated that human remains had been found in the west end of the county.
Sheriff's Office detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene and initiated a search of the area where they ultimately located the remains described in the tip. Detectives and the crime scene investigators documented the evidence found and collected the remains.
This morning, an expanded search of the area was conducted with the assistance of cadaver dogs, Amador County Sheriff's Office personnel, as well as staff from the Antioch and Oakley Police Departments. More evidence was identified and collected from the scene.
After the search was completed, a board certified Forensic Odontologist, utilizing known dental records from the victim, was able to identify the remains as belonging to missing person, Alexis Gabe. All evidence collected by the Amador County Sheriff's Office was turned over to Oakley Police Department detectives and Coroner jurisdiction has been turned over to the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office to determine manner and cause of death.
Any questions regarding this case should be directed to the Antioch and Oakley Police Departments. The Amador County Sheriff's Office would like to extend their condolences to the Gabe family in this difficult time.
