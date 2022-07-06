Watch CBS News
Local News

Park Rangers rescue surfer found floating face down near Point Reyes

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

CBS News Live
CBS News Live Live

PT. REYES (CBS SF/BCN) - First responders took a surfer to a hospital by helicopter after he was found floating facedown in the water at Point Reyes National Seashore's South Beach on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Park Service.

Park rangers learned around 12:30 p.m. that the man had been found unresponsive after going surfing with friends. The friends pulled him from the water and began CPR, then rangers took over and were able to detect a pulse and breathing from him, park service officials said.

He was then taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by the helicopter and an update on his condition was not available late Tuesday afternoon.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 5:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.