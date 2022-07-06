Park Rangers rescue surfer found floating face down near Point Reyes

PT. REYES (CBS SF/BCN) - First responders took a surfer to a hospital by helicopter after he was found floating facedown in the water at Point Reyes National Seashore's South Beach on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Park Service.

Park rangers learned around 12:30 p.m. that the man had been found unresponsive after going surfing with friends. The friends pulled him from the water and began CPR, then rangers took over and were able to detect a pulse and breathing from him, park service officials said.

He was then taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by the helicopter and an update on his condition was not available late Tuesday afternoon.