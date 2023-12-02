Paris stabbing attack leaves 1 dead; suspect arrested

A stabbing attack in Paris left one person dead and two others wounded Saturday evening, French authorities said. The suspect has been arrested.

"Police officers have just bravely arrested an attacker going after passers-by in Paris, around the Quai de Grenelle," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on social media.



The man killed in the attack was a German tourist, Darmanin told reporters at the scene.

"A man attacked a couple who were foreign tourists," Darmanin said. "A German tourist who was born in the Philippines died from the stabbing."

Police officers stand guard after one person was killed and two others wounded in a knife attack in Paris, on Dec. 2, 2023. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

The Paris prosecutor's office said the attacker is French, was born in 1997 and has been arrested in an investigation into murder and attempted murder. French anti-terror prosecutors said they would investigate the killing.

The suspect had already been sentenced in 2016 to four years in prison for planning another attack, Darmanin added. At that time, he had been arrested by the French national security agency before carrying out the act, the minister said.