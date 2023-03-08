Parents call for accountability in Sunnyvale Summit charter school closure

SUNNYVALE -- In the South Bay, families and some local education officials are fighting to keep a Sunnyvale charter school from closing in June.

Summit Denali Middle and High School serves more than 600 students. It's one of 10 summit schools in the bay area and washington state. Summit announced the closures in January, citing budget concerns.

But supporters of the school say just a month earlier the summit board reported denali was doing fine financially.

"Summit public schools clearly has options to keep budget cuts away from students and classrooms. But they have chosen to protect highly compensated central office staff members rather than students and teachers," said Santa Clara Unified School District Trustee Michele Ryan.

Denali supporters say they want the state to audit Summit to get a clearer picture of its finances.