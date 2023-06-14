CBS News Bay Area supports local food banks on Paramount Community Day

Wednesday is Community Day for Paramount, CBS News Bay Area's parent company, and we are celebrating by supporting local food banks.

With inflation and a rising cost of living, the need for aid at local food banks like the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank has doubled, which means so has the need for volunteers.

This is the 27th consecutive Paramount Community Day, and this year's theme is "Together for Good."

For the past 21 years, KPIX has also sponsored Food for Bay Area Families, a campaign to help raise much-needed funds for the Bay Area's food banks. Every dollar raised provides 2 meals.

The main campaign takes place around the holidays each year, but the food banks are always looking for support. Here are a few ways you can help.

Make a cash donation of any amount to your area food bank:

If you aren't able to make a financial contribution, please consider volunteering. Volunteers provide essential help getting food out into the community. A couple of hours of your time can really make a difference. To learn more about how you can help, click on the link to your area food bank below.