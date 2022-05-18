Pandemic healthcare workers suffered mental strains similar to soldiers in combat

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- For decades upon decades doctors and nurses have been stepping up to fight deadly diseases.

When COVID-19 hit the U.S., they were on the frontlines of the deadly virus, so for many it didn't seem any differently, however it was.

A study by The Journal of General Internal Medicine has revealed that the levels of mental health distress felt by doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers in the pandemic were similar to what's seen in in soldiers who served in combat zones.

Nurses say they experience burnout or as some calling it moral injury and distress.

"I come from a long line of care workers," said Asantweaa Boykin, a RN at UC Davis.

Boykin has been in the healthcare profession for almost two decades. As a child, seeing her mother and grandmother in the field, hospitals have always left her curious. Over the years caring for patients has become a passion.

"Being born in this particular body, black and a woman, I know what it's like to be invisible. I take pride being that person that sees my patient, like in their totality. Not just what's ailing them at this time," said Boykin.

Boykin was working the frontlines when COVID clamped the country. She says at the time she didn't realize COVID took a toll on her mental health.

"I had had moments where I had to just find a corner to cry because I was like I don't know if I can go home," said Boykin.

As a nurse, Boykin watched dozens of patients die alone without loved ones by their side because hospitals barred visitors. She was constantly terrified that she too, would get sick and infect her family.

Studies find trauma and other mental health issues among nurses were elevated during the pandemic.

"Your actual life is in danger," said Boykin. "The mental strain was the uncertainty of what was going to happen and i think our hospitals did not do enough to create a safety net."

It wasn't until after the pandemic Boykin realized she needed a therapist.

Now boldly feels councilors should have been in the hospitals with nurses during the dark days of the deadly virus.



