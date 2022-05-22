Pandemic fiscal challenges still threaten San Francisco small businesses

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) - The owner of a plant store on Van Ness Avenue says she is just days away from closing her small business after 10 years as the pandemic continues to create challenges and she lacks the financial support needed to keep her doors open.

"First three years were tough like any business, but after that it's been wonderful," said Michelle Reed, the owner of Roots plant store. "I have really incredible customers. For us, we're still dealing with the effects of COVID."

Reed opened the store after having a typical office job, it was her dream to have this type of business for years. She had already started collecting plants and since it was already a hobby, she thought it could be her career.

"Business has been down, people are concerned about what's going on in the world," she told KPIX 5 on Saturday. "Without, I guess, a huge influx or winning the lottery, I will probably close in probably a week and a half or two weeks."

During the pandemic, plants became popular and that drove up the price for items she could sell in her store. It also reduced the availability and made it difficult to maintain a healthy inventory.

Those challenges only added to the changing trends of customers and the lack of foot traffic in the late afternoon and early evenings.

"I don't want to turn this into a negative for me, I'd rather just quit on a high note," she said. "I know it sucks but it was fun, I would love to stay open but times dictate."

Reduced hours and eliminating staff positions were just some of the steps she took before realizing she will need to close the store.

Help from the Small Business Administration was one final idea to get financial assistance, but Reed says the program she planned to apply to for a loan ended. The past five months made her realize it is time to end her run as a business owner.

"Just wanted to do anything that we could to, you know, help her situation, help keep this institution alive," said Lauren Borden, a friend at Delano Nursey who has worked with Reed for years providing plants to her shop. "She's just a really great person, a true, kind person, and I thought this could help her get back on her feet and continue her passion for plants."

Borden has seen the impact of the pandemic on their industry, but she believes Reed's store deserves the extra attention and should be saved.

Not only because it is a woman and minority owned business but because Reed has become a unique resource for people wanting to learn about plants. Borden hopes the community will contribute to an online donation site she created to help Roots stay open.

"It's been extremely, I guess, a confidence builder that someone believes in my store still and she's a great person for doing so," Reed said about the fundraising page. "I guess as you get older you want less drama in your life so gravitate toward pets and plants."

Her love of plants will remain no matter what happens to the business, she can't imagine going back into an office but says another dream of hers when she was younger could come true, delivering the mail.

Reed remains grateful to the loyal customers who stayed with her during the pandemic and for the chance to educate the public about the environment and help them learn to respect it.

"Why do I love plants? They're beautiful, they take such good care of us, they don't complain," Reed said.

Closing her business doesn't take away from her enthusiasm for others to pursue their dream store.

"Everyone should do it, it's scary but do it, why not, what's the worst that could happen."