SWAT officers arrest suspect after Palo Alto woman robbed in her driveway

The Palo Alto police SWAT team on Thursday arrested a man who allegedly robbed an elderly woman of her purse while she was inside her car in the driveway of her home earlier this week, police said.

At 8:09 p.m. Wednesday, officers were alerted to a reported robbery in the 700 block of De Soto Drive. A woman in her 60s told police that a man approached her while she was sitting in her car in the driveway of her home and using her phone.

The suspect allegedly yelled at the victim to give him her phone and purse while he had one hand under his sweatshirt, appearing to be pointing something at her. The victim, who assumed it was a gun even though it was not clear, handed over her phone and purse.

The suspect then fled on foot.

Police said they located the victim's phone discarded in the area and returned it to her after they processed it for fingerprints.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office reportedly found a match on a fingerprint lifted from the victim's phone, and after further investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Antonio Jaman Harrison, 36. They then obtained an arrest warrant and a search warrant for his residence in the 1600 block of Bay Road in East Palo Alto.

At about 5:20 a.m. Thursday, the Palo Alto SWAT team served the search and arrest warrants at Harrison's house along with the East Palo Alto Police Department, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

The suspect was arrested without incident. Police said they did not locate any more weapons or evidence from the robbery at his house.

Harrison was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of robbery and a felony probation violation. According to police, he is on probation in Santa Clara County for a prior conviction of possessing narcotics in a jail.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can also be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org, or sent through text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.