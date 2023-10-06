Suspect sought in sexual battery case in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO – Police in Palo Alto are investigating a sexual battery case after a woman reported she was groped by a man on Wednesday night.

The woman was walking east in the 300 block of Homer Avenue about 9:30 p.m. when someone approached her from behind and groped her buttocks, while whispering to her, police said.

She couldn't hear what he said, and the suspect fled west on Homer Avenue. The victim chased him but couldn't keep up and last saw him running on the 200 block of Forest Avenue.

The victim described the suspect as a man of unknown race or age, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. She said he was wearing dark jeans and a black short-sleeved T-shirt. She didn't get a look at his face.

Detectives do not believe the suspect is the same person police arrested on Sunday for allegedly exposing himself to two separate women.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Palo Alto police 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.