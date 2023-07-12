Suspect sought in sexual battery in Palo Alto neighborhood

PALO ALTO – Police in Palo Alto are searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was the victim of sexual battery while walking in a neighborhood last month.

On Monday night, officers received a call from the victim, identified as a woman in her 50s, who told police she was assaulted on the 1900 block of Waverley Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed the woman was walking down the street on June 15 between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. when the suspect approached her. Police said the suspect shoved the victim, wrapped his arms around her and groped her chest.

The victim was able to escape, but the suspect stomped on one of the victim's feet. He then got onto a bicycle and was last seen riding on Seale Avenue in the westbound direction.

The victim said her foot was injured and bruised due to the attack.

Police said Wednesday that the woman came forward after learning about a similar assault in Mountain View on July 5. In that case, a 17-year-old Palo Alto girl said she was jogging along the Bay Trail when she was attacked.

The suspect in the Mountain View assault was arrested on Tuesday.

Palo Alto police said they have been in contact with Mountain View police and are investigating any possible connections between the assaults.

The victim described the suspect as a male in his 30s, standing about 5'6" to 5'8" tall, with a "strong" build and dark hair with a "military-style" haircut. He was seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt, baggy black sweatpants and white shoes.

She also said the suspect's bicycle was dark in color with "fat" tires. Police said the victim was not able to get an extended look at his face and that a sketch will not be released.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call Palo Alto police at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be sent to paloalto@tipnow.org or by calling or texting 650-383-8984.