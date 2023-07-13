4 teens from Las Vegas arrested following pursuit, crash in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO – Four teenagers who ran away from a group home in Nevada were arrested following a pursuit that ended in a crash in Palo Alto early Thursday morning, police said.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a patrol officer attempted to pull over a silver 2017 Kia Rio sedan near Ross Road and Nathan Way for an alleged moving violation. As the officer positioned the patrol car behind the Kia, police said the driver attempted a U-turn to escape, striking the patrol car in the process.

The driver led the officer on a chase down Ross Road and East Meadow Drive for more than a mile. When the driver attempted to make a right turn onto Alma Street, the driver struck a signal pole and curb, causing the airbags to deploy.

Police took the four juveniles, a female driver and three passengers, into custody. The driver and one of the passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

The driver, identified as a 15-year-old girl, and the male passengers, identified as two 13-year-olds and one 14-year-old, were booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

An investigation determined that all four juveniles ran away from a group home in Las Vegas on July 8. The vehicle they were in was reported stolen out of Nye County, Nevada, northwest of Las Vegas.

The driver is accused of felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading and felony possession of stolen property, police said. Meanwhile, the passengers are accused of felony possession of stolen property.

Police said additional details about the suspects are being withheld due to their age.