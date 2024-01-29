Swastika found painted on sidewalk near Palo Alto's Peers Park investigated as hate crime

Police in Palo Alto are investigating a case of vandalism near a public park as a hate crime after a swastika was found spray painted on a sidewalk by an unknown suspect.

The Palo Alto Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center received a call regarding the vandalism Sunday night at about 8:43 p.m. A passerby reported he had seen a swastika painted on the sidewalk near Peers Park at 1899 Park Boulevard.

An officer responded and found the swastika, which had been spray-painted in white paint and was about 15 inches in length. Police notified Palo Alto Public Works, who responded with a crew later Sunday evening and removed it.

Police have not determined when the crime occurred and do not have any suspect information. Police said there have been no other recent reports of similar vandalism in Palo Alto.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Palo Alto police 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.