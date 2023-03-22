Palo Alto police seeking witnesses to crash that killed pedestrian

Palo Alto, CA - Palo Alto police are seeking witnesses to a collision that occurred on Monday morning, where a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

On Monday, at about 10:24 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a call from a driver who had struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Charleston Road and Commercial Street. Officers and personnel from the Palo Alto Fire Department responded, and found the pedestrian unconscious in the roadway. Paramedics transported the pedestrian, a man in his eighties, to a local hospital. He died at the hospital on Tuesday.

The investigation concluded that the driver, a man in his sixties, had been driving his 2002 Ford F-150 westbound on Commercial Street and had stopped for the stop sign at the intersection with Charleston Road. As he began to make a right turn onto Charleston Road, his vehicle struck the man in the unmarked crosswalk. The pedestrian fell backwards, striking his head on the pavement. The driver immediately called 911 for assistance.

Personnel from the Specialized Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) team responded to the scene to continue the investigation. Neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the collision, and the cause remains under investigation. Palo Alto police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the collision contact their 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.

Authorities have not released the identity of the pedestrian killed in the accident.