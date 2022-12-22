Palo Alto police searching for juvenile suspects in 7-11 robbery

PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Palo Alto police asked for the public's help Thursday seeking four juvenile suspects who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store the night before.

The robbery was reported around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at the store at 708 Colorado Ave., where suspects walked into the store and tried to enter the cashier's area. When a store employee tried to block them, one suspect pushed him back toward the cash register and threatened to beat him up if he didn't cooperate with them, police said.

The suspects stole cash and cartons of cigarettes, then fled in a vehicle east on Colorado Avenue. The store clerk was not injured in the robbery, according to police.

The suspects are described as four Black juveniles, none older than 15. They all wore hooded sweatshirts and face masks and had a dark, older-model sedan with a lowered suspension, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Palo Alto police 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Tips can be sent anonymously to paloalto@tipnow.org or to (650) 383-8984.