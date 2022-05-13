Palo Alto Police: Man accidentally discharges gun in pickup, 2 injured

PALO ALTO – Two people were injured Thursday when a man accidentally discharged a firearm while he was in his parked truck.

The man shot himself in the hand, and the round then struck an occupant of the vehicle in the leg, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Police responded to an area hospital on Thursday at 12:17 a.m. on a report of two people who had just arrived with gunshot wounds. The injuries were not considered life threatening.

The men initially reported they had been the victims of an armed robbery that had occurred about 30 minutes earlier, but police ultimately determined there had not been a robbery.

Police said the men had been sitting in a truck smoking marijuana when one of the men accidentally discharged a handgun.

The men then drove themselves to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators located a bloodied handgun with no serial number under the driver's seat of the truck.

Police said the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for review and any applicable charges.