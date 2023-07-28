Palo Alto police: Bomb threat involving downtown restaurant unfounded

PALO ALTO – A bomb threat phoned in for a taqueria in downtown Palo Alto on Friday proved to be unfounded, police said.

Palo Alto police dispatch received a call at 11:42 a.m. from someone saying he had placed a bomb inside of Sancho's Taqueria at 491 Lytton Ave.

Officers responded with the assistance of a Stanford University Department of Public Safety dog with training in detecting explosives. No bomb was found and investigators declared the area safe about an hour later, police said.

Several other businesses had to be evacuated during the police response but people were allowed back in after the all-clear was given.

The person who made the call is believed to be a man but his identity has not been determined. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Palo Alto police dispatch at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be sent by email to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voicemail to (650) 383-8984.