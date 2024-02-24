Palo Alto police arrest woman suspected of auto burglary

Police in Palo Alto have arrested a woman suspected of an auto burglary Thursday morning, authorities said Saturday morning.

At approximately 8:58 a.m. Thursday, the 24-hour dispatch center received a report of a possible auto burglary in progress. Police responded to find the suspect inside a white 2020 Ford Escape in the 900 block of High Street. The suspect then got out the vehicle and walked away. Palo Alto officials contacted her without incident.

Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Ammiel Elisabeth Lawson of Morgan Hill. After a preliminary investigation, pry marks were discovered on the vehicle, suggesting that it had been forcibly entered. Lawson used a key as a pry tool to damage and forcibly open the locked door of the Escape, gaining entry to the vehicle.

A man's wallet was found inside the suspect's jacket pocket, confirming it was stolen from the Escape. Police contacted the owner, a man in his fifties, who identified the wallet, and officers promptly returned it.

Lawson was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of auto burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Police do not have evidence linking this suspect to any other auto burglaries. Detectives are actively pursuing further investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Palo Alto PD's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.