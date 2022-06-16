Palo Alto police arrest middle school teacher for 2001 sexual assault of student

PALO ALTO -- Police in Palo Alto on Wednesday arrested a physical education teacher on charges he sexually assaulting a sixth-grade female student in 2001, authorities said.

According to a release issued by the Palo Alto Police Department, in late January 2022, Palo Alto Unified School District administrators contacted police regarding an e-mail reporting that a current physical education teacher at Greene Middle School had sexually assaulted an 11-year-old female student in 2001.

Palo Alto sexual assault suspect Peter Michael Colombo. Palo Alto Police Department

Collaborating with district officials, Palo Alto police detectives launched an investigation. The teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave by district administrators.

The investigation revealed that the victim, now in her thirties, had been sexually assaulted by her physical education teacher in the locker room at the former Jordan Middle School -- later renamed Greene Middle School -- at 750 North California Avenue during the 2001-2002 school year while she was in sixth grade. Police said the assault occurred during the lunch hour.

After receiving the detectives' completed investigation, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office filed one felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child against the suspect on June 13. A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge signed a warrant for his arrest the following day.

Wednesday afternoon, the suspect self-surrendered at the Palo Alto Police Department without incident. Police booked the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Redwood City resident Peter Michael Colombo, into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

While Palo Alto police said they are not aware of any additional victims at this time, detectives are encouraging anyone who may have been victimized or who has information regarding the case or suspect to contact the department. Individuals can call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.