Palo Alto sports bar to close after nearly six decade run

PALO ALTO – After nearly 60 years in business, the Old Pro, a beloved sports bar in Palo Alto, will be closing its doors for good.

"It just financially wasn't working, so we just have to move on," said owner Steve Sinchek. "Everything added together. Insurance, labor, rent, a lack of business, I mean, it all kind of goes into the big ball of wax. It just wasn't coming out positive."

Like so many businesses across the Bay Area, Sinchek says they struggled through the pandemic.

"We tried to take it as long as we could, but we just couldn't make it," he told KPIX 5.

Old Pro sports bar in Palo Alto on June 2, 2022, ahead of its closing. CBS

The Old Pro has been a fixture of the Palo Alto community for decades. While there have been a few locations over the years, the popular spot has been around since 1964.

"We're just very grateful we were able to be this big a part of the community for this long," said Sinchek. "It's just one of those things where you have a really happy smile when you go on, maybe a tear in your eye, and you just go on from there."

The Old Pro will close its doors for the final time on June 19th.

"The landlord is taking over the property and the name and whatnot," Sinchek said. "So, what they do with it after that – I really don't know if they have plans for that or not. We just worked out a deal that would give us a good exit, and they're going to take over on June 19."

Up until that point, Sinchek hopes the community will come by to celebrate the Old Pro's incredible career.

"It's just been a real core community. I guess, a cheers of Palo Alto, for so long," he said. "It's going to be kind of tough. But we're hoping they come in here and remember all of the great times we've had together and just celebrate that."