Palo Alto High School briefly locked down after threatening message found in classroom

PALO ALTO -- A shelter-in-place order issued at Palo Alto High School Tuesday morning after a threatening message was found has ended, according to authorities.

Palo Alto High School sent out an alert regarding the safety precaution the school was under after the message was found in a classroom.

The school was placed on lockdown for about a half hour after a "written threat" was found in a classroom, according to Palo Alto police. School administrators worked with the Palo Alto police to investigate.

Police announced the shelter-in-place at about 10 a.m. and by about 10:30 a.m. said that the incident had ended.

Officers will remain on campus for the rest of the day.

Police said all students and staff are safe and there was "no active emergency" at the school.