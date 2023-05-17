Watch CBS News
Palo Alto police investigating church vandalism as hate crime

/ CBS San Francisco

PALO ALTO -- Palo Alto police are looking for an unknown suspect they said ripped a pride flag off the side of a church, in what they are investigating as a hate crime.

Police said just before 11 a.m. Tuesday a church employee called them to report vandalism at First Lutheran Church on Homer Ave. near Webster St.

Investigators determined that the incident actually took place between May 7 and May 11. Police said someone ripped the flag, along with the mounting bracket, off the front wall of the church and left it on the ground.

Police said they do not have any suspect information, and they are urging anyone with information about the incident to call their 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can also be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voicemail to (650) 383-8984.

