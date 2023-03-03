Woman killed in Palo Alto motorcycle crash

PALO ALTO -- A woman died after her motorcycle went off a roadway and struck a pole in Palo Alto on Thursday night, according to police.

The crash was reported around 10:15 p.m. on San Antonio Road at Nita Avenue. The woman, identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office as 21-year-old East Palo Alto resident Leslie Buenrostro, died early Friday after succumbing to her injuries at a hospital.

A preliminary investigation by Palo Alto police determined that Buenrostro was riding a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle west on San Antonio Road when it went off the roadway and hit the pole. No other vehicles are believed to be involved in the crash, which shut down the roadway for about four hours, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Palo Alto police dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.