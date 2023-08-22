Palo Alto city council to greatly expand eviction protections

PALO ALTO - The Palo Alto City Council is expected to officially adopt a just-cause eviction ordinance that would greatly expand renter protections in the city far beyond what it now required by state law.

"For a small property owner, it's a burden," says Benjamin Cintz who helps manage two rental properties owned by his family.

Under current state law, just-cause eviction protections kick in after a tenant has lived in a rental property for a period of year. Palo Alto's proposed law would shorten that time to six months. Benjamin says that's problematic.

"A property owner may not know whether there's a serious issue involving a tenant within a period of six months," he said.

Once a tenant is covered by just-cause eviction protections, property owners have two options. First, they can demonstrate that a tenant broke a provision of the lease like not paying the rent or damaging the unit. Second, if a tenant is evicted for what's known as "no fault" like if the property is being renovated, they're entitled to rental assistance and moving expenses.

"Every person who lives here should have stability," says Angie Evans, the co-founder of the Palo Alto Renters Association. She says the new protections are much-needed especially in the face of an affordable housing crisis.

"We are seeing every singly month good tenants who are acting in good faith evicted by bad actors." she said.

But a spokesperson for the California Apartment Association says the underlying problem is the lack of affordable housing -- something this new law will not fix.

In a prepared statement, he wrote, "The Palo Alto City Council should be focused on ensuring more affordable homes are built rather than adding more red tape and regulations."

"If they break their lease, you can still evict tenants who are problematic for you," Evans said, objecting to the notion that the city could not pursue renter protection and affordable housing at the same time.

Benjamin says he understands in principle what the city council is trying to accomplish but fears it will hurt property owners as much as it help renters.

