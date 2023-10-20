Palo Alto authorities searching for attempted robbery suspect

PALO ALTO - Palo Alto police are looking for a suspect in an attempted robbery that occurred in the city's Midtown neighborhood this week.

On Tuesday, officers received a call from a woman reporting a robbery attempt that had occurred around 10:20 a.m. in the parking lot of a pharmacy located at 2605 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto police said.

Investigators learned the woman had been walking through the pharmacy parking lot when a man riding a skateboard approached her from behind. Officers said the suspect grabbed the strap of the victim's purse but she was able to pull away from him and continue walking, at which point he fled. he victim was not injured and did not lose any property, according to police.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s with a thin build who was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. A surveillance image of the suspect entering a nearby store was acquired by police.

Police believe that the suspect is also responsible for a similar attempted robbery that occurred on Oct. 9 in the 2800 block of Middlefield Road.

Those with relevant information are urged to call the Palo Alto Police Department at (650) 329-2413, send an anonymous tip to paloalto@tipnow.org, or reach out at (650) 383-8984 through text message or voicemail.