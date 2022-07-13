Watch CBS News
Crime

Arrest made in armed robbery of teen cyclist in Palo Alto

/ CBS San Francisco

CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area Live

PALO ALTO – A Mountain View man was arrested in connection of the robbery of a teenage bicyclist at knifepoint in Palo Alto early Monday, police said.

According to officers, the 16-year-old boy was on the path behind the Town and Country Village shopping center around 1:45 a.m. when the suspect yelled at him from his bicycle. The suspect then rode up to the victim, and pulled out a black folding pocket knife.

Police said the suspect then demanded the victim's cellphone and money. The victim complied and the suspect rode away.

The teen rode to a friend's house, where he notified police around 3 a.m.

Shortly after the victim called, officers tracked the teen's phone to the area of Page Mill Road and El Camino Real, but the device was not found.

Around 3:55 p.m., police said they found a cyclist matching the suspect's description on the 4200 block of El Camino Real and detained him without incident. Police said they found a knife in the man's pocket matching the description given by the victim, along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Richard Nunez, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of felony robbery and possession of methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia.

richard-nunez-071212.jpg
Richard Nunez. Palo Alto Police Department

Police said they are investigating if Nunez is connected to two similar robberies involving a suspect on a bicycle in the last week, but noted differences in the suspect descriptions.

According to jail records, Nunez is being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas on $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 5:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.