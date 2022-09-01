Couple robbed at gunpoint in Stanford Shopping Center parking lot, 5 suspects sought

PALO ALTO – Police in Palo Alto are searching for multiple suspects after a couple was robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot at the Stanford Shopping Center Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:10 p.m., a mall employee called officers to what they thought was an auto burglary in progress near the Nordstrom department store. As officers responded, one of the victims called police and reported that the incident was an armed robbery and that the suspects fled the scene in two vehicles.

An investigation determined that the victims, only identified as a male and female in their 30s, had just returned to their car. The suspects, who were in an Audi sedan and a Dodge Challenger coupe, pulled up behind them to prevent them from leaving.

Two male suspects exited the Audi and approached the woman, who was in the passenger seat. Police said one suspect pointed a handgun at her, while the other suspect reached into the vehicle and took her purse.

The armed suspect then demanded the woman's watch and ripped it off her wrist, police said.

At the same time, three armed male suspects exited the Dodge and approached the man, who had tried to help the woman. Police said a physical struggle took place, with one of the suspects punching the man in the head and ripping off his necklace.

The suspects then demanded the man's watch, but he resisted and the suspects were not able to take it. Police said the man suffered minor injuries to his wrist and head but declined medical attention.

After the robbery, police said the suspects drove away from the mall on Sand Hill Road. When they got stuck in traffic near Arboretum Drive, the driver of the Challenger rammed his vehicle into a Toyota pickup to get the vehicle out of the way.

White Dodge Challenger with black hood possibly linked to an armed robbery in a parking lot near Nordstrom at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto on August 31, 2022. Palo Alto Police Department

Both vehicles were last seen on Sand Hill Road heading eastbound. The pickup driver was not injured.

The woman described the two suspects who robbed her as men wearing black ski masks and gloves. Meanwhile, the men described the suspects who robbed him as wearing darker clothing, with one of the suspects about six feet tall.

Police describe the suspect vehicles as a white Dodge Challenger with a black hood and a white Audi sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Palo Alto Police at 650-329-2413. Tips can also be given anonymously by emailing paloalto@tipnow.org or by texting or calling 650-383-8984.